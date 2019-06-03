Man Who Threw Boy From Mall of America Balcony Gets 19 Years

This April 16, 2019, sketch shows Emmanuel Aranda (left) in court on charges he threw a boy from a balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota.

The "evil and selfish" Minneapolis man who threw a child over a third-floor railing at the Mall of America was sentenced to 19 years in prison on Monday, NBC News reported.

Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, 24, looked straight ahead or down throughout most of the short sentencing hearing and declined to address the court when Hennepin County District Judge Jeannice Reding offered him that opportunity.

Aranda pleaded guilty last month to first-degree attempted murder, in connection to the April 12 attack in Bloomington, Minnesota, that nearly killed a 5-year-old boy.

Aranda approached the youngster at random, picked him up and hurled him over a third-floor railing before fleeing the scene, authorities said. He was captured aboard a light rail train.