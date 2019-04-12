Man Sets Himself on Fire in Front of White House: Sources - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Man Sets Himself on Fire in Front of White House: Sources

By Matthew Stabley

Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Sets Himself on Fire in Front of White House: Sources
    Stock photo

    A man riding a scooter set his jacket on fire in front of the White House Friday afternoon, sources said.

    The U.S. Secret Service and D.C. Fire and EMS went to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW just after 2:45 p.m.

    The Secret Service put the fire out and provided aid to the man. A suspicious package was found near the man.

    D.C. Fire medics were treating the man, who is in Secret Service custody. His condition was not immediately known.

    The Secret Service cleared the North Lawn of the White House, Lafayette Square and the sidewalk in front of the White House. Traffic was blocked on 17th Street between H and G streets. The media was asked to stay in the West Wing.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices