Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Expecting 1st Child

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the WellChild Awards in London in this September 4, 2018 file photo.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child this coming spring, Kensington Palace announced Monday.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the palace wrote in a tweet.

"Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public," a second tweet said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated the couple soon after the announcement, writing on Twitter, "My warmest congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the happy news they are expecting a baby in the Spring. Wishing them all the best."

The news came amid rising speculation as to whether Markle was pregnant. The palace announced the pregnancy as the pair arrived in Australia for their international tour — their only one since they married in May, with the exception of a two day trip to Ireland.

The 16-day trip will include attending the Invictus Games, a visit to a Sydney zoo and visit the rural Flying Doctor service.

