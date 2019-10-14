Mother of 5 Found Dead by Young Son in NYC Apartment: Police

A 40-year-old mother was stabbed to death with a screwdriver inside her Bronx apartment while her children slept in the next room, police say. Myles Miller reports.

Police responding to a 911 call found Luz Perez unconscious and unresponsive inside her apartment on East 187th Street in the Belmont section of the Bronx around 8 a.m. on Sunday, the NYPD said.

The mother of five had head and body trauma, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police sources initially said she was stabbed but the NYPD later clarified that there were no stab wounds and her cause of death is under investigation.

Perez's 5-year-old son shouted for help through an apartment window after discovering her body, according to the sources. He and his 2-year-old sister were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital for evaluation.

The children said Perez had an order of protection against her husband and say he burned her eye just a few weeks ago.

No one had been arrested in connection with Perez’s death as of Sunday evening, the NYPD said. An investigation is ongoing.