NYC Cop, EMT Brothers Answer Same 911 Call, Help Deliver Baby Together

Two brothers, one an NYPD cop and the other an FDNY paramedic, helped deliver a baby together at a Times Square hotel. (Published Friday, Sept. 21, 2018)

Two brothers, one an NYPD cop and the other an FDNY EMT, responded to the same call for a woman in labor in Times Square and together helped deliver her baby.

NYPD officer Yan Poon was among the first cops responding to the 911 call from a hotel on West 43rd Street just after 12:30 p.m., according to police. In the room, he and officers Zhan Ren and Nicole Davis found Kristen Smith and her 35-year-old wife, Heather Smith, who was in active labor.

"When we got to the scene, it was a little chaotic, and I knew I needed to be the one to keep everyone calm," Poon said in a statement. "I instructed her to breathe and push."

By the time EMS arrived, Heather Smith had given birth.

NYPD officer Yan Poon was among the responders who helped Heather and Kristen Smith deliver their baby boy Jackson. His brother, FDNY EMT Yan Hao Poon, showed up at the same call.

"We arrived on scene, and I saw my brother in the hotel room with the patient," said EMT Yan Hao Poon. "The baby was already out, so my brother and I went to work assessing both patients, keeping the baby warm and providing oxygen."

The brothers both work out of the Times Square area, and they happened to be working the same shift Friday: "We end up on the same call at least once a week," said officer Poon.

Officer Poon went in the ambulance with the Smiths and their new baby, and all three are doing well at the hospital, according to the FDNY.

"The FDNY would like to congratulate Heather and Kristen Smith on the birth of their baby, Jackson," they said.