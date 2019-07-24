Navy SEAL Platoon in Iraq Ordered Home Early for Alleged Misconduct

A Navy SEAL platoon stationed in Iraq to fight threats posed by the Islamic State was ordered back to San Diego early after reported misconduct, according to the U.S. Special Operations Command.

In a series of tweets, the command announced Wednesday that the commander of the Special Operations Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve had “lost confidence in team’s ability to accomplish the mission.”

The SEALs were accused of lacking discipline and order during their off time while deployed.

The U.S. Special Operations Command said SEALs must comply with all laws, regulations, and standards. Any alleged violations made during the platoon’s deployment will be investigated, the tweets said.

The command said authorities are working to lessen the impact of the platoon’s absence in Iraq.

