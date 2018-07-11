'Nazi Bride' Found Guilty of 10 Murders in Germany - NBC Bay Area
'Nazi Bride' Found Guilty of 10 Murders in Germany

Her gang killed eight men of Turkish origin, a Greek migrant and a female German police officer

Published at 7:15 AM PDT on Jul 11, 2018 | Updated at 7:45 AM PDT on Jul 11, 2018

    Marc Müller - Pool/Getty Images
    Defendant Beate Zschaepe waits at Oberlandesgericht courthouse in Munich, Germany, before judges announced she was found guilty in the marathon neo-Nazi murder trial on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

    One of Germany's most high-profile neo-Nazi trials came to an end Wednesday when so-called "Nazi bride" Beate Zschaepe was found guilty of 10 counts of murder, NBC News reported.

    She is the last surviving member of a neo-Nazi gang, the National Socialist Underground, that carried out a series of killings and bombings between 2000 and 2007.

    The gang killed eight men of Turkish origin, a Greek migrant and a female German police officer.

    Zschaepe spoke only twice during the five-year case, but did deny taking part in killings while also apologizing to the victims' families.

