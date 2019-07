In this Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un take a walk after their first meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi hotel, in Hanoi, Vietnam.

North Korea fired at least two short-range missiles early Thursday morning local time, according to two U.S. officials.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectiles were launched from an area near Wonsan, on North Korea's eastern coast, and flew about 267 miles, NBC News reported.

The U.S. officials said the missiles landed in the water.