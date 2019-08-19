Dad, Pilot Die in Fiery Plane Crash Into NY Home

Preliminary investigation shows engine issue was passibly the cause of the fatal plane crash Saturday afternoon in Union Vale. Ken Buffa reports.

Two people have died after a small plane crashed into a house in Dutchess County, New York, authorities say.

The Cessna 303 aircraft departed Orange County Airport Saturday and stopped to refuel at Sky Acres in LaGrangeville. While en route to Farmingdale, it crashed into Gerry Bocker's house on Smith Road in Union Vale, killing the 61-year-old and injuring his two daughters, according to state police.

Authorities said 61-year-old pilot Francisco Knipping-Diaz died in the crash and his two passengers, 50-year-old Eduardo Tio and 52-year-old Antonio Diaz Pratt suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Hannah Bocker, 21, sustained life-threatening injuries and her 30-year-old sister, Sarah, had minor injuries, according to state police. According to neighbors, two other family members avoided the fatal crash. They say Bocker's wife wasn't home and their son was in California.

"I'm heartbroken," said Jim McCarthy, Bocker's neighbor. He says the father of three loved his children and that he was loved by everybody.

Photos taken by a person on the ground showed flames engulfing the house after the plane hit. Authorities said it was totally destroyed.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board said they are investigating the crash but preliminary points to engine issue as the reason the plane went down.