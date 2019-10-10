An Alaska resident found a stray SD card lying on the street in late September and discovered gruesome content inside: images and video of a woman appearing to be assaulted and murdered, NBC News reports.

This week, Brian Smith, 48, was charged with first-degree murder in the case, the Anchorage Police Department said in a Wednesday statement.

The memory card, which was labeled “homicide at midtown Marriott,” was given to police by the woman who found it, charging documents obtained by NBC affiliate KTUU in Anchorage showed. It had 39 images and 12 videos that recorded the alleged crime.

The graphic videos show a woman being strangled and a man’s voice saying “just...die,” the Associated Press reported.