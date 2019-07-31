US Has Intel That Osama bin Laden's Son Hamza Is Dead, Officials Say

FILE - In this image from video released by the CIA on Nov. 1, 2017, Hamza bin Laden is shown at his wedding.

The U.S. has obtained intelligence that the son and potential successor of al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, Hamza bin Laden, is dead, three U.S. officials told NBC News.

The officials would not provide details of where or when Hamza bin Laden died, or if the U.S. played a role in his death. It is unclear if the U.S. has confirmed his death. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hamza bin Laden's last known public statement was released by al Qaeda's media arm in 2018. He threatened Saudi Arabia and called on the people of the Arabian peninsula to revolt.

Hamza bin Laden is believed to have been born around 1989. His father moved to Afghanistan in 1996 and declared war against the U.S. Hamza went with him and appeared in al Qaeda propaganda videos. As leader of al Qaeda, Osama oversaw operations against Western targets that culminated in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the Pentagon and New York's World Trade Center. U.S. Navy SEALS killed Osama bin Laden during 2011 raid on his compound in Pakistan.