US Service Member Killed in Apparent 'Insider Attack' in Afghanistan - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

US Service Member Killed in Apparent 'Insider Attack' in Afghanistan

It's the sixth American military death in Afghanistan this year

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Better Sleep = Better Grades
    Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images
    A U.S. military serviceman stands during a change of command ceremony at Resolute Support in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018.

    An apparent "insider attack" in eastern Afghanistan killed a U.S. service member and left another wounded on Monday, NBC News reported.

    The wounded service member is in stable condition, according to officials with Resolute Support, the NATO-led mission that trains and advises Afghan forces. Further details weren't immediately available.

    It's the sixth American military death in Afghanistan this year.

    "The sacrifice of our service member, who volunteered for a mission to Afghanistan to protect his country, is a tragic loss for all who knew and all who will now never know him," said the commanding general of Resolute Support and U.S. Forces-Afghanistan in a statement.

    Top News Photos: Reuters Reporters Sentenced to Prison

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Reuters Reporters Sentenced to 7 Years in Myanmar Prison
    Thein Zaw/AP

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices