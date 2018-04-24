Workers Dangle From Fla. Building After Scaffolding Collapses

Rescue crews responded after workers were left dangling on the side of a building after a scaffolding collapsed in Palmetto Bay Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported at a building in the 18000 block of Old Cutler Road.

Footage showed two workers dangling from safety lines near the scaffolding, which was hanging off the side of the building.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue workers responded and helped one of the men to safety with the help of a ladder truck. Crews were working to help the other man to safety.