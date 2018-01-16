On Monday night, 3 deputies and 1 officer were shot responding to a domestic violence call in York, South Carolina.

The suspect, 47-year-old Christian Thomas McCall, fled following the domestic dispute and K-9 units were released to track the suspect. Around 10:00pm local time, shots were fired at the K-9 officer and he was taken to the hospital in a patrol car for treatment.

3 more officers were shot after they continued the search for McCall.

Two officers were then flown to a local hospital.

Officials are not releasing the names of the officers or the extent of their injuries at this time.

McCall is believed to have assaulted a woman. He also sustained gunshot wounds and is now in custody.

Trent Farris, Public Information Officer for the York County Sheriff's office said the office is doing "as good as can be," but their main concern is for the four officers in the hospital.

