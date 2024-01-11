Arizona

‘Adventurous' goat rescued from the roof of a home in Arizona

The firefighters were able to wrangle the goat and safely reunite it with its owner

NBC Universal, Inc.

You goat to be kidding me.

Firefighters in Arizona received an unusual call on Monday after they were asked to rescue a goat that had gotten itself stuck on the roof of a home.

The “rooftop rodeo“ took place at a home in Glendale afternoon, the Glendale Fire Dept. said on a Facebook

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Fortunately, after a couple of tries the firefighters were able to wrangle the goat and safely reunite it with its owner.

The fire department concluded by reminding residents they're there for the community, "no matter the size, species, or situation."

This article tagged under:

Arizona
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us