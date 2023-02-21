A woman in Alaska was walking her dog when a moose charged at her from behind and kicked her in the head.

The shocking encounter was caught on camera by a bystander that was driving by.

Tracy Hansen took her dog, Gunner, for one his thrice-daily walks last Thursday when she felt something hit her head and was knocked to the ground, according to NBC affiliate KTUU.

“I thought someone had not been paying attention and hit me with a bike or something,” Hansen told the station. “I had put my hands up to my head, and I’m like, ‘I’m bleeding.’”

When Hansen sat up, she realized it was a moose that clobbered her — possibly the same moose that she had passed earlier on her walk.

“Knowing that the moose had been somewhere behind me and now, here this moose is in front of me, and I’m like, 'was that the moose?" Hansen said.

Kate Timmons, also from Anchorage, was driving by with her family when she saw the moose charging at Hansen on the sidewalk.

"Oh God, you guys this moose is chasing this person," Timmons can be heard saying in video before yelling out to Hansen, "Watch out!"

Timmons said her husband pulled over and they rushed to help Hansen, who was bleeding and needed medical attention.

Hansen told KTUU she's still recovering from the staples in her head and some bruising, but has returned to her daily walks with Gunner.

An Alaskan couple caught a moose shedding its antlers on their doorbell camera. The chances of catching a shedding like that on video are rare.