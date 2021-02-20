Amanda Kloots, Widow of Broadway Actor Nick Cordero, Gets COVID Vaccine

Amanda Kloots, the widow of Broadway actor Nick Cordero — who died of complications from Covid-19 — received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Kloots posted a photo Friday on Instagram of her getting the Pfizer shot.

"I went to a site and waited in my car until all appointments were over in hopes that they had any extra vaccines. I was fully prepared to be turned away, but they said they had enough tonight for everyone waiting," she captioned the image. "I cannot tell you how emotional I was and still am right now."

Kloots' husband, 41, died in July after a monthslong battle with the coronavirus. His wife said he had no known pre-existing conditions but developed an infection that caused two mini-strokes and septic shock.

The Tony-nominated Broadway star was placed in a medically induced coma at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and had to have his right leg amputated.

