Amazon Prime Gets Pricier Today For New Customers

Current subscribers will see the new price in late March

By Chatwan Mongkol

The price of Amazon Prime goes up today for new subscribers to $139 annually or $14.99 monthly, after the online retail giant announced the price hike earlier this month.

The price hike is the first since 2018, increasing from $119 a year and $12.99 a month.

For current members, the same increased price will take effect on their next renewal dates after March 25.

Amazon officials said earlier this month that the company decided to increase the price because of the “expansion of Prime member benefits,” rising wages and transportation costs.

The announcement came after the company spent billions of dollars on video and music content for its streaming services. 

