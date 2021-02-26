American Airlines Flight Diverted After Fight Over Racial Slur

An American Airlines flight was diverted to Phoenix after two women got into a fight with another passenger who asked them to stop using a racial slur, police said.
The incident took place Wednesday on Flight 776 from Dallas-Fort Worth to Los Angeles.
The airline company said in a statement that after arriving in Phoenix, law enforcement "removed and arrested two individuals for verbally and physically assaulting other customers and flight crew members."
Phoenix police identified the women as Kelly Pichardo, 30, and Leeza Rodriguez, 29. According to authorities, witnesses said that Pichardo and Rodriguez were using a racial slur when a male passenger asked them to stop using that language.
