American Airlines

American Airlines Flight Diverted After Fight Over Racial Slur

Two women began fighting with another passenger after they were asked to stop using a racial slur, police said.

NBC 5 News

An American Airlines flight was diverted to Phoenix after two women got into a fight with another passenger who asked them to stop using a racial slur, police said.

The incident took place Wednesday on Flight 776 from Dallas-Fort Worth to Los Angeles.

The airline company said in a statement that after arriving in Phoenix, law enforcement "removed and arrested two individuals for verbally and physically assaulting other customers and flight crew members."

U.S. & World

coronavirus 16 hours ago

House Nears Vote on Stimulus Bill as Senate Dems Seek Wage Hike Alternatives

Texas 13 hours ago

Biden Surveys Weather Harm, Encourages Virus Shots in Texas

Phoenix police identified the women as Kelly Pichardo, 30, and Leeza Rodriguez, 29. According to authorities, witnesses said that Pichardo and Rodriguez were using a racial slur when a male passenger asked them to stop using that language.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Read the full story here at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

American AirlinesLos AngelesDallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State Black History Month U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us