Arizona doctors can temporarily come to California to perform abortions for their patients under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

California’s law is meant to circumvent an Arizona law — first passed in 1864 — that bans nearly all abortions in that state. The Arizona Supreme Court had ruled that law can take effect next month.

"I’m grateful for the California Legislative Women’s Caucus and all our partners for moving quickly to provide this backstop,” Newsom said. “California stands ready to protect reproductive freedom.”

The Arizona Legislature responded by repealing that law earlier this month. But the repeal won’t take effect until later this year.

The Newsom administration said California's law is “a critical stopgap for Arizona patients and providers.”

California's law says Arizona doctors who are licensed in that state can come to California to perform abortions. The law will expire on Nov. 30.

Licensed Arizona doctors would have to apply to the Medical Board of California or the Osteopathic Medical Board of California. The law requires California regulators to approve those requests within five days.

Since the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, more than 20 states began enforcing abortion bans of varying degrees.