Arnold Schwarzenegger Delivers Meals to USC Keck Hospital Workers

On Thursday, Arnold Schwarzenegger sent 1,000 meals to medical workers fighting on the front-lines at the USC Keck School of Medicine.

The former California governor partnered with his favorite Italian restaurant, Buca di Beppo, to deliver fresh pasta, chicken, and vegetables to USC staff members who were treating patients who tested positive for COVID-19.

In accordance with Los Angeles county rulings, Schwarzenegger quarantined himself at home with his daughter Katherine and his pets, Whiskey the mini pony and Lulu the donkey. However, Schwarzenegger wanted to support those that didn't have the luxury to stay home, especially front-line medical workers.

Our health care team is feeling pumped up today, thanks to a generous feast donated by @Schwarzenegger. 💪 We appreciate your thoughtfulness and support! pic.twitter.com/DjtFSrjRNv — Keck Medicine of USC (@KeckMedUSC) April 9, 2020

The USC Keck School of Medicine's downtown Los Angeles location is currently taking care of 12 patients confirmed with COVID-19. The hospital sent out a call for medical supply donations on March, but Schwarzenegger wanted to take a step beyond sending masks.

The restaurant Buca Di Beppo was opened in 1993 in Hollywood and is currently owned by Rick Tasman. According to Schwarzenegger, the restaurant had a history of catering parties at his home, which is why he approached them for the partnership.

"There are a lot of people fighting in the front lines facing this coronavirus, especially the people working in the hospitals like Keck USC School of Medicine...I said to myself that we need to do something special for them besides providing masks. I should send them some food. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Besides meal donations, Schwarzenegger was also part of a team called the Frontline Responders Fund, which raised money for 60,000 surgical masks, 34,000 gloves, and 2,000 surgical gowns.

"I never believed in sitting on the couch and complaining about how bad things are, I always believed we should all do our part to make things better," Schwarzenegger wrote on his Instagram page. "This is a simple way to protect our real action heroes on the frontlines in our hospitals, and I’m proud to be part of it."