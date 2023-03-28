‘Barnyard Babies' to Tug Heartstrings at This Sonoma County Farm Trails Tour

The go-on-your-own event will celebrate spring while also spotlighting the area's lively agricultural scene.

What to Know Blossoms, Bees & Barnyard Babies Spring Tour, presented by the Sonoma County Farm Trails

Free; registering ahead is required (do so here to receive the interactive map and more information)

The go-at-your-own-pace tour will include visits to creameries, orchards, and farms; animal visits, opportunities to shop for local goods, and demos await

OUR HEARTS ARE ABUZZ: Winter has officially ended, but many Californians are still sensing a certain soggy spirit to day-to-day life. That could be because we're still cleaning out mucky corners of the yard, or shaking out muddy boot soles, or doing the clean-up that necessarily follows an especially wet winter. If only we could find a route that would allow us to joyfully jumpstart spring, that season of buzzing bees, baaing lambs, and blossoms, well, blossoming. One region that can be relied upon to deliver all of those world-awakening delights? Sonoma County, where the growers, purveyors, and makers of the Sonoma County Farm Trails have made a spring tradition of welcoming visitors for a free weekend of learning, tasting, discovering, watching, and all-out animal joy.

MAY 6 AND 7, 2023: The first weekend of May will be devoted to Blossoms, Bees & Barnyard Babies around the verdant area, and registering for the free spring tour is as simple as visiting this site and signing up (you'll need to let the organizers know you'll be there in order to snag an interactive map and more information). "After all the incredible rain we have, spring is on the way in Sonoma County! And one of the most exciting ways to experience the season's agricultural splendor is by touring local farms, ranches, and producers," said Farm Trails Marketing Manager and Tour Coordinator Ellen Cavalli. "All ages are welcome to learn more about where their food, fiber, and flowers come from, and to forge a stronger connection with their local farmers and producers."

AS FOR THE BARNYARD CUTIES... you might meet? Lambs and horses and goats and cows are but a few of the critters you might encounter along the way. Important to know before you begin to roam? A few of the stops will be "one day only"-type places, so check ahead if you really want to call upon a couple of particular places. Other spots? They'll welcome visitors throughout the weekend. Participants include The Nursery at Emerisa Gardens, Gold Ridge Organic Farms, and Bodega Bay Oyster Co.