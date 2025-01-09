Bay Area celebrates life of President Jimmy Carter

The nation on Thursday will say a final farewell to President Jimmy Carter, with funeral services in Washington, D.C., and many in the Bay Area also will honor him.

Bay Area cities already are flying their flags at half-staff. Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley has put up memorial doors at Oakland City Hall's amphitheater and at the East Plaza at San Jose City Hall, where the public is invited to sign the doors between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday.

President Carter worked tirelessly with Habitat for Humanity, which builds homes for people in need. The organization says the doors are "a recognition of how his efforts opened doors to brighter futures for thousands of Habitat homeowners for four decades."

Carter, who died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100 has been lying in state in the U.S. Capitol rotunda in Washington, D.C., since Tuesday.

Neville Noronha, a native of India, has lived in the U.S. for the past 44 years and remembers Carter.

"I definitely revered the man," Noronha said. "I mean, he's definitely done a lot, you know, as a human being and for the world."

Monica Dinan's mother was a Carter delegate.

"Decency. I think that's the adjective everybody uses for him," Dinan said. "Respect, selfless, willing to do what was right, even if it wasn't popular."

President Joe Biden will deliver a eulogy for his late friend. Carter's casket then will be flown back to his home in Georgia for a private service and burial next to his beloved wife Rosalynn.