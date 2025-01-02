Kings Reaction

Kings take epic DPOG photo on G1C roof after win vs. 76ers

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Kings celebrated their 113-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center with a field trip.

They didn't have to travel far.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Sacramento's interim coach, Doug Christie, while speaking to his players in the team's locker room after the game, told them, without explanation, to dress warm and follow him out of the locker room.

The Kings, understandably, were quite confused about where their coach was taking them, but soon found their way up to the arena roof, where veteran guard DeMar DeRozan was awarded the team's Defensive Player of the Game honor.

The team photo, which has become a tradition after wins, was epic.

U.S. & World

Celebrity News 2 hours ago

Abbie Stockard, girlfriend of Jazz center Walker Kessler, wins Miss America

Jimmy Carter 3 hours ago

Jimmy Carter will be honored at Washington funeral before burial in Georgia hometown

Kings assistant coach Luke Loucks shared an up-close view of the beam in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Sacramento snapped its previous six-game losing streak with a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday and won their second consecutive game on Wednesday night. They'll look to extend their winning streak to three on Friday night when they host the Memphis Grizzlies.

And now having experienced the beam up close, perhaps their postgame field trip helped alleviate some of the stress from a frustrating 2024-25 NBA season.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast

This article tagged under:

Kings Reaction
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us