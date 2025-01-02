Kings take epic DPOG photo on G1C roof after win vs. 76ers

The Kings celebrated their 113-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center with a field trip.

They didn't have to travel far.

Sacramento's interim coach, Doug Christie, while speaking to his players in the team's locker room after the game, told them, without explanation, to dress warm and follow him out of the locker room.

The Kings, understandably, were quite confused about where their coach was taking them, but soon found their way up to the arena roof, where veteran guard DeMar DeRozan was awarded the team's Defensive Player of the Game honor.

The team photo, which has become a tradition after wins, was epic.

Kings assistant coach Luke Loucks shared an up-close view of the beam in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sacramento snapped its previous six-game losing streak with a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday and won their second consecutive game on Wednesday night. They'll look to extend their winning streak to three on Friday night when they host the Memphis Grizzlies.

And now having experienced the beam up close, perhaps their postgame field trip helped alleviate some of the stress from a frustrating 2024-25 NBA season.

