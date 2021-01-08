Arizona

Body Found in Rural Arizona Identified as Missing LA-Area Man

His car had been found abandoned about two miles away at a highway rest area on Sept. 23. An extensive search of the area at the time found no sign of Rollman.

By Associated Press

FBI

A northern Arizona sheriff’s office says human remains found in a dry creekbed near Interstate 17 on New Year’s Day are those of a missing California man.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said the county medical examiner identified the remains as those of 31-year-old Shane Rollman. His car had been found abandoned about two miles away at a highway rest area on Sept. 23. An extensive search of the area at the time found no sign of Rollman.

The shocking shooting was caught on surveillance at a home in Pacoima. Warning: Footage is disturbing. As seen on Today in LA Jan. 8, 2020.

The West Covina, California, police department had issued a missing persons bulletin 10 days before his car was found by Arizona state troopers. Sheriff's spokesman Dwight D'Evelyn confirmed Rollman was from the city of West Covina, near Los Angeles, and an FBI missing persons bulletin said he has lived in that city.

The sheriff's office said in a news release that the cause and manner of Rollman's death has not yet been determined.

Alex Trebek 3 hours ago

Sentimental Video Tribute Closes Trebek's Final “Jeopardy!”

Crime and Courts 4 hours ago

Lawyer Sentenced to Year of Probation in Confrontation With Deputies Says He Was Treated Differently Because of His Race

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

ArizonaWest Covina
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us