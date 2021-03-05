Yes, There's an Open-Concept Bathroom in This $900K Boston Home

A Boston condo that's now on the market is taking the open-concept feature one step further.

Photos of a condo on South Street in Jamaica Plain show a bathroom without walls or a door.

A frosted glass pane is all that separates restroom-goers from the rest of the house.

The shower, as well, is open for all to see.

Boston Trust Realty Group is showing the house for an asking price of just under $900,000.

According to Boston Magazine, purchasing the condo comes with the option of installing bathroom walls and a door.