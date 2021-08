A housekeeper for Britney Spears has accused the pop icon of striking her during a dispute Monday morning at the star's Southern California home, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The employee claims that Spears, who has been embroiled in a court battle over ending her conservatorship, confronted her when she returned to the house.

Britney Spears’ new attorney filed a petition on July 26 to remove Jamie Spears as Britney’s conservator.

Spears allegedly slapped the housekeeper's phone out of the woman's hands.

