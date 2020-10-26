Wind-Driven Fire in Eastern Orange County Forces Evacuations in Irvine Area

What to Know About 60,000 people are under evacuation orders due to the Silverado Fire.

The fire started near Santiago Canyon and Silverado Canyon roads and grew to 500 acres in about three hours.

Most of Southern California is under a red flag fire weather warning through Tuesday due to dry and windy conditions.

Tens of thousands of residents are under evacuation orders as firefighters attack a wind-driven brush fire that began early Monday and spread quickly in Orange County's Santiago Canyon area.

The fire started at about 7 a.m. and, fanned by strong winds, expanded to more than 500 acres about three hours later near Santiago Canyon and Silverado Canyon roads. Winds are whipping flames and pushing the fire to the west.

Water-dropping helicopters were at the scene, but strong wind gusts could mean the aircraft might be grounded. Crews were re-filling with water form nearby Lake Irvine.

GOES-17 satellite image shows smoke from the #SilveradoFire in OC, as well as blowing dust across the rest of the region. Some of the dust is ash from the Bobcat Fire. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/q7MHP7VeEI — David Biggar (@DavidNBCLA) October 26, 2020

The fire has jumped Route 241, forcing the closure of Route 241 and other nearby roads.

Evacuation Orders in Irvine Area

Mandatory evacuations for Orchard Hills on Irvine Boulevard and from Bake Parkway to Jamboree Road were issued around 9 a.m. About 60,000 people are under evacuation orders. Click here for an evacuations map.

"Orchard Hills will shortly be placed under an evacuation order. Residents north of #Irvine Boulevard will be placed on an evacuation "warning," City of Irvine councilmember Anthony Kuo tweeted.

Several elementary schools also are under mandatory evacuation orders.

Canyon View

Santiago Hills

Portola Springs

Eastwood

Stonegate

Loma Ridge.

Evacuation centers were set up at the following locations.

Smoke can be seen from miles away, including form Irvine, Newport Beach and other areas.

The fire broke out during a day of red flag warnings that will remain in effect through Tuesday. Wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph are possible in some mountain passes.

Historically, October is one of the worst months of the year for wildfires in California, due in large part to months of dry conditions and strong fall winds. But in 2020, the state has already seen five of its six largest wildfires during August and September.

As of Sunday, there were 20 major wildfires burning in California. More than 4 million acres have burned this year, far surpassing any previous yearly total on record.