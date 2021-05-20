Crime and Courts

California Man Arrested in Case of Huge Child Porn Cache

Detectives said it was one of the largest collections of child porn they have ever seen

Getty Images

A California man has been arrested on accusations of possessing a massive collection of child pornography, authorities said.

Michael Martin, 55, of Fresno was arrested Tuesday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The arrest was made after detectives with the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant at Martin’s home and said they discovered more than 1,000 DVDs containing videos of children being raped, the statement said.

U.S. & World

Trump Organization 58 mins ago

New York AG Criminally Investigating Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg

georgia 35 mins ago

US Ends ICE Contracts With 2 Detention Facilities Accused of Mistreating Immigrants

Electronic devices and books containing explicit photos and videos were also allegedly found.

“Detectives consider this to be one of the largest collections of child pornography they have ever come across in an investigation. Detectives have not developed any information of Martin having physical contact with children,” the statement said.

Martin was booked into jail and was released after posting bond.

KSEE/KGPE-TV reported that Martin was asked for comment as he was released.

“Go away,” he responded.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsFresno
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us