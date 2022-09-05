California Wine Month Adds Sparkle to September

What to Know September is California Wine Month

Grape stomps are popping up at select wineries, including South Coast Winery Resort & Spa in Temecula

Special tastings, festivals, auctions, and tours are on the calendar; discover what's happening near you

SEPTEMBER, that prismatic and complex month of many characters — sometimes summer-sunny at its start, often soft and layered at its not-as-warm conclusion — can be hard to define, at least around the Golden State. But one thing remains true: It is a truly golden time of year, with the afternoon light noticeably changing and the mornings looking as if they're finally dipping their toes in fall's paintbox. And an ultimate place to find all sorts of golden goings-on? That home to golden grapes, golden elixirs, and a glad 'n gold-toned vibe: the California winery. There are, of course, several acclaimed wineries in numerous wine countries located around our spectacular state, and all of these atmospheric areas celebrate each September, which happens to be California Wine Month.

THE CELEBRATORY STRETCH... is honored in a number of notable ways, and each region, and participating vineyard, choose their own cheerful way of paying tasty tribute. Grape stomps will crop up in a few festive spots, including South Coast Winery Resort & Spa in Temecula, which will offer multiple opportunities to squish small fruits in a barrel, while festivals with a wine-centered spirit, like the Capitola Art & Wine Festival, are on the convivial calendar (that party is taking place over the second weekend of the month). Numerous winery tours, tastings, auctions, and dining events are also adding flavor to the nice ninth month, with events ripening in the Inland Valleys, the Central Coast, and the other succulent spots where grapes grow best.

FREE E-BOOK: If you can't make a 2022 to-do but you want to get into the sippable swing, the California Wine Institute is offering a complimentary publication called "California Dishes to Celebrate California Wine Month." Avocado Salad with Hidden Valley Ranch-Style Dressing is one recipe, revealing that this offering has plenty of California cred. For more on everything happening during this delicious time, and to enjoy your gratis grape-forward e-book, visit this site now.