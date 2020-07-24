Captured on Video: Police Investigate Alleged Hate Attack in Torrance

Authorities are investigating two hate crime suspects who said "white lives matter," made a Nazi salute, and allegedly attacked a vehicle with a gardening tool in Torrance.

In a video circulated on social media, the two suspects, who appear to be a white man and a white woman, were outside their white truck at a stoplight near Artesia Boulevard and Prairie Avenue on Wednesday, around 10:30 a.m. pm, according to Sgt. Alexander Martinez.

The suspicious woman told the victims, who were recording from inside their vehicle, "" white lives matter (expletive) "and" only white lives matter (expletive). '' The male suspect is seen in the video giving a Nazi salute.

The suspects briefly returned to their vehicle, then one of them got out, grabbed a gardening tool from the back of the truck, and allegedly hit the victims' car, according to the video and Martinez.

One of the victims filed a police report Thursday, around 10:50 a.m., and authorities are investigating the incident as a hate crime, Martinez said.

The race of the victims was not immediately confirmed, Martinez said, but a Twitter user who claims to be the female victim's cousin said the male victim is African American.