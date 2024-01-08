Car crashes into barrier at White House; driver in custody

A car crashed into a security barrier along 15th Street NW at Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House complex before 6 p.m. Monday, a Secret Service spokesperson confirmed.
The driver is in custody.
The Metropolitan Police Department and D.C. Fire and EMS were called to the scene to clear the car. No indication of a threat was found inside the vehicle, and road closures in the area have been lifted.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.