Large Fire Roars Through Commercial Property in Carson

Smoke could be seen for miles around southern Los Angeles County as a fire burned Thursday afternoon at a sprawling commercial property in Carson.

The fire began in a wooden pallet yard in the 16000 block of South Avalon

Boulevard in the community about 15 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. Flames raced between warehouse-type buildings and appeared to have damaged some structures at the corner of East Alondra Boulevard and South Avalon Boulevard.

Several truck trailers or shipping containers near a loading dock also appeared to have burned. Firefighters said some of the containers and crates on the property might contain rubbing alcohol.

Nearby streets were closed.

About 100 firefighters responded to the site. At least two ladder trucks were positioned on two sides of the fire with firefighters spraying water from atop the ladders.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started. No injuries have been reported.