Chelsea Handler Makes Heartfelt Plea: ‘Please Go Rescue a Dog’

Comedian Chelsea Handler made an emotional plea Saturday, urging people across the country to “please, go rescue a dog."

The talk show host, who was forced last week to put down her beloved rescue dog Tammy, posted a heartfelt video message on social media advocating for pet adoption.

"I got both of my dogs at the pound. Chunk at the L.A. pound and Tammy at the Long Beach pound," Handler began.

She recalled how Tammy was the "ugliest dog I could find," but after taking her home and nursing her back to health, the pup "blossomed, and she bloomed and she was beautiful."

"Unfortunately, today she is no longer with us because I did have to put her down. She was having respiratory failure and kidney failure, and all this other ugly stuff," an emotional Handler said choking back tears.

But, she noted, at least Tammy had someone to love her for the last two years of her life, living the life of luxury in Belair. "Talk about going out in the sunset of your life."

"She added to my life more than I probably added to hers," Handler said. "I love my dog and I will never be able to say how much value dogs bring to your life."