San Pasqual Valley

Climber Dead After Rescue in San Pasqual Valley: Cal Fire

Cal Fire said the climber was successfully rescued but "succumbed to his injuries" and later died

By Elena Gomez

A climber is dead after he needed to be rescued by Cal Fire crews in the San Pasqual Valley area.

Cal Fire responded to the medical rescue off Highland Valley Road near Starvation Mountain Road around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The mountain climber was changing batteries on wildlife cameras when the incident took place and was reported to be hanging upside down, according to Cal Fire

Cal Fire said their crews were able to rescue the patient and bring him to an ambulance when he was later pronounced dead.

Note: Cal Fire originally said the person was installing owl boxes.

