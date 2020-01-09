Climber Dead After Rescue in San Pasqual Valley: Cal Fire

A climber is dead after he needed to be rescued by Cal Fire crews in the San Pasqual Valley area.

#BandyIC near Ramona [update] Copter 11 at scene with ground crews; initiating hoist rescue. pic.twitter.com/xotJvemfoG — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) January 10, 2020

Cal Fire responded to the medical rescue off Highland Valley Road near Starvation Mountain Road around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The mountain climber was changing batteries on wildlife cameras when the incident took place and was reported to be hanging upside down, according to Cal Fire

#BandyIC [final] Copter 11 was able to successfully rescue patient, who was then brought to our ground ambulance. Sadly, the patient succumbed to his injuries and is confirmed deceased. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) January 10, 2020

Cal Fire said their crews were able to rescue the patient and bring him to an ambulance when he was later pronounced dead.

Note: Cal Fire originally said the person was installing owl boxes.