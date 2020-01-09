Climber Dead After Rescue in San Pasqual Valley: Cal Fire

A climber is dead after he needed to be rescued by Cal Fire crews in the San Pasqual Valley area.
Cal Fire responded to the medical rescue off Highland Valley Road near Starvation Mountain Road around 4 p.m. on Thursday.
The mountain climber was changing batteries on wildlife cameras when the incident took place and was reported to be hanging upside down, according to Cal Fire
Cal Fire said their crews were able to rescue the patient and bring him to an ambulance when he was later pronounced dead.
Note: Cal Fire originally said the person was installing owl boxes.