Community Sets Up Memorial to Pay Tribute to Child Killed in Road Rage Freeway Shooting

A memorial has been set up for the 6-year-old boy who was killed in a road rage shooting on a freeway in Orange.

The boy has been identified as Aiden Leos by family members.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Mother's have arrived with their children to pay tribute to the boy along with the rest of the mourning community.

NBC4 is learning more about the moments just after the shooting.

John Cádiz Klemack spoke to some of the good Samaritans that pulled over to help right after the shooting.

They stated that the mother was cradling her son when they approached the scene. At that point, they still didn't know what had happened, but they overheard the mother tell the police that she was cut off by a white sedan and that she had flipped the driver off.

As she tried to pull away to exit, the bullets struck her trunk and then hit her son in the backseat.

They also stated that an off-duty police officer arrived to the scene and tried to perform CPR on the boy until paramedics took over.

The boy later died at the hospital.

This tragic story is now hitting home to many parents in the area.

"It's messed up. It's just out of nowhere. People just come out of nowhere and start shooting like crazy," a resident cradling his son said. "I can't imagine how it would feel to lose a baby."

The memorial was placed in the Walnut overpass bridge on the 55 Freeway, south of Katella, where the investigation had taken place. All lanes on the freeway have since been reopened.

There is still no leads on the suspect.