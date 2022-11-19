Dodger Stadium

Couple Attacked in Dodger Stadium Parking Lot After Elton John Concert

By City News Service

An arrest has been made in the beating of a married couple in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert, authorities said Sunday.

The attack occurred about 11:30 p.m. Thursday following a “fender bender,” Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez told City News Service. Details about the accident were not clear. 

A man and his wife involved in the accident exited a vehicle and an argument ensued which escalated into violence, Lopez said. One woman struck another woman, and a man hit another man. 

Video in the immediate aftermath of the attack shows a man lying motionless on the ground, still being assaulted -- possibly by multiple assailants -- even as others attempt to stop the violence. The man's wife is seen being pulled by the hair as she attempts to check on her husband. “Everyone was gone when police got there,'' Lopez said. Officers met the victims at a hospital, where they were being given medical treatment, and took a report alleging battery.

A woman claiming to be the victims' daughter -- and a nurse -- posted Friday on Instagram that her father remained hospitalized with fractures and head injuries but that both parents “were left unconscious on the ground.”

She claimed four men and two women attacked the couple and that neither bystanders nor security officers made any attempt to stop them. 

Police were asking for public help to identify the assailants in the videos.

