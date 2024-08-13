Creative Cooking: Turn your summer fruits into jams, compotes, chutneys & more 

Using leftover summer fruit to create condiments is a fantastic way to preserve the vibrant flavors and nutritional benefits of the season. California Live correspondent Blanche Shaheen meets Chef Teena in Redwood City to learn how to make the perfect plum compote.

Plum Compote Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

8-10 ripe fresh red plums; rinsed, cut into chunks, pits removed

1/4 cup sugar (adjust as needed)

1 tsp vanilla extract (optional)

1/2 orange, juice (optional)

1 tsp rose water

1 star anise (optional)

pinch of salt

2 green cardamom pods, cracked (optional)

METHOD:

Prep plums, coarsely cut into chunks, pits removed, leaving skin intact. In a medium sized saucepan, add plums along with their juice. Add sugar, vanilla, orange or lemon juice, rosewater, star anise, salt, and cardamom. Stir well. Bring to a boil, stirring often. Cook on medium high for 30-45 minutes, stirring every few minutes. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for another 10-15 minutes, stirring often. Allow to cool, then transfer to jars/containers, and refrigerate until ready to serve.