Dad Tries to Give Toddler ‘Worst Xmas Gift’ Ever — and She Loves It

A father says he tried to give his 2-year-old daughter the "worst" Christmas gift ever -- a banana. She absolutely loved it.

Twitter user @lgndfrvr tells NBC News he decided to give his little one an early gift last week because she's "so eager for Christmas and Santa to come already." The idea was to make it a joke -- the worst holiday gift ever -- and see how little Aria reacted to it.

You've never seen a child this happy to get a banana.

In the video, Aria unwraps the highly anticipated early gift. There's quiet. Suddenly, "Banana!" the child yells. "Banana!" She has a huge smile on her face.

After a bit more excitement, her father asks, "Are you happy?"

Little Aria replies, "Yeah! I happy!" as only a 2-year-old can. Then she asks for a little help "opening" it out of the peel so she can eat it.

As for why the child would be so excited about a banana, her dad says it's the simplest reason in the book.

"She loves life. she loves the simple things. she’s the most loving child you’ll ever meet," @lgndfrvr explains. "It could have been nothing & shes still full of love & life."

The clip has been viewed more than 21 million times since it was posted to Twitter on Thursday. It's also had nearly 400,000 retweets and more than 1.5 million likes in that time.