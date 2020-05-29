White House Lockdown Lifted; Protesters Express Outrage Over George Floyd’s Death

The U.S. Secret Service ordered the White House locked down for about an hour Friday evening due to people outside the gates protesting the death of George Floyd, according to NBC News White House Correspondent Peter Alexander.

The protesters have moved along to the Trump International Hotel and are demonstrating there.

The protesters gathered at 14th and U streets in Northwest D.C., shutting down the area to traffic for a time before the group marched to the White House.

A dozen reporters, myself included, still inside the West Wing. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) May 29, 2020

Protesters chanted "I can't breath," "black lives matter" and "no justice, no peace."

Protest is growing outside the White House. Protesters chant, “Black Lives Matter, “No Justice, No Peace.” They’re outraged over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other unarmed African Americans in the United States. #GeorgeFloyd #BreonnaTaylor @NBCNews @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/WCXLzzQ7uA — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) May 29, 2020

The Secret Service took a woman into custody after she climbed over a barrier.

Some protesters tell me Trump has not shown leadership over race relations in America. They’re angry over deaths: #GeorgeFloyd #BreonnaTaylor. @MSNBC @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/6Ya79dvXRw — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) May 29, 2020

D.C. police officers have made no arrests and report no officers have been injured.

D.C. Fire and EMS confirmed a Secret Service officer was injured. No protesters have been transported.

Minneapolis police were trying to put Floyd in a squad car on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill when he stiffened up and fell to the ground, saying he was claustrophobic. Officers Derek Chauvin and officer Tou Thoa arrived to help and tried several times to get Floyd into the car, but he struggled, the criminal complaint said.

At one point, Chauvin pulled Floyd out of the passenger side of the car, and Floyd, who was handcuffed, went to the ground face down. Officer J.K. Kueng held Floyd's back and officer Thomas Lane held his legs, while Chauvin put his knee on Floyd's head and neck area, the complaint said.

Lane asked, “Should we roll him on his side?” Chauvin said, “No, staying put is where we got him." Lane said he was “worried about excited delirium or whatever," and Chauvin said, “That's why we have him on his stomach," according to the complaint.

News4's Meagan Fitzgerald speaks to experts who weigh in on the outrage being expressed in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

After Floyd apparently stopped breathing, Lane again said again that he wanted to roll Chauvin onto his side. Kueng checked for a wrist pulse and said he could not find one, the complaint said.

In all, Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes, 46 seconds, including nearly three minutes after Floyd stopped moving and talking, according to the complaint.

Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the case, which sparked protests across the United States and fires and looting in Minneapolis. An attorney for Floyd’s family welcomed the arrest, but said he expected a more serious murder charge and wanted all the officers arrested.

Chauvin's attorney had no comment when reached by The Associated Press.

All four officers at the scene Monday were fired the next day.