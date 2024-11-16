What we learned as Fox's Kings-record 60 wasted in NBA Cup loss

BOX SCORE

SACRAMENTO — De’Aaron Fox put on a performance of a lifetime and scored a franchise-record 60 points, but incredibly, it wasn’t enough, as the Minnesota Timberwolves pulled away in overtime to beat the Kings 130-126 in an NBA Cup Group A game on Friday night at Golden 1 Center.

Fox, whose previous best was 44 points, shot 22 of 35, made six 3-pointers and had seven assists. He scored 16 points over the final nine and a half minutes in the fourth quarter, including a clutch layup with 38.6 seconds remaining in regulation.

It’s the first 50-point game of Fox’s NBA career and the 15th time he’s poured in 40 or more. Sacramento’s speedy point guard has scored 20 points or more in his last nine games

Jack Twyman previously held the Kings’ franchise single-scoring record with 59 points in 1960 when the team was known as the Cincinnati Royals.

Domantas Sabonis had 23 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Sacramento. Keegan Murray added 14 points.

Fox made a pair of 3-pointers in the extra period but the Wolves pulled together to outscore the Kings 16-11 in overtime.

The Kings, who lost to the Wolves at home in the season-opener last month, dropped to 7-6. Sacramento has not beaten Minnesota at Golden 1 Center since Feb. 9, 2022.

Fox and Sabonis kept the Kings going early despite the Wolves controlling most of the first half. Fox put up nine points in the first quarter and 12 in the second, while Sabonis overcame a few turnover issues and nearly had a double-double by halftime.

Here are the takeaways from Friday’s game:

Len joins Kings' starting lineup

Kings coach Mike Brown had to mix up his lineup after DeMar DeRozan was ruled out because of lower back tightness, an injury that first flared up Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns.

One of the more intriguing changes was the decision to start Alex Len at center while moving Sabonis over to power forward. Sabonis naturally did the bulk of the scoring while Len had two points and took only two shots in his first NBA start since April 7, 2023.

The Kings’ two big men did a good job limiting the impact of Wolves’ center Rudy Gobert. Minnesota’s three-time All-Star had 11 points but took just seven shots.

More lineup shuffling

Part of Brown’s lineup shuffle went beyond starting the twin peaks of Sabonis and Len.

Murray, who had been starting at power forward, slid over to DeRozan’s small forward spot and shot 6 of 15 (2 of 7 behind the arc).

He also made an impact play in the second quarter with a follow-up dunk after Doug McDermott missed a fastbreak layup.

Huerter's inconsistency continues

For the past 10 days, Kevin Huerter has been on a streak of alternating good and bad games. Unfortunately for the Kings, Friday’s game against the Wolves fell into the latter category.

Two days after dropping a season-high 22 points on the Suns, Huerter suffered through a brutal night against the Wolves. The 26-year-old missed his first four shots and was scoreless through three quarters before finishing with four points on 2 of 7 shooting.

Sacramento’s offense operates on a different, more efficient level when Huerter’s shot is on, and the difference when he’s off can be like night and day.

