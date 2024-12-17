Fox explains rationale for passing on Kings contract extension

De’Aaron Fox would like to stay with the Kings long-term if the franchise can continue to build an NBA championship-caliber roster.

On Tuesday, the Sacramento superstar addressed his decision to pass on signing a contract extension until after the 2024-2025 NBA season concludes.

“For me, it has all to do with just the team, the organization where are we going,” Fox said on “The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.” “I want to make sure that we're in a position to try to win in the future because that's ultimately what I want to do. I know I’ll make enough money regardless of where I play or what I do. I'm going to be fine unless God forbid, knock on wood, I have a career-ending injury but aside from that like I feel like I'm continuing to get better as a player every year.”

“I would love to be here and retire here. … But at the end of the day, I want to win.”



De’Aaron Fox explains passing on his extension to @money23green and @barondavis on tomorrow’s @draymondshow https://t.co/fdDqQrLek4 pic.twitter.com/1LAfrPiUnf — The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis (@DraymondShow) December 17, 2024

Fox reportedly turned down a three-year, $165 million maximum contract extension this year in pursuit of landing a more lucrative deal. He signed a five-year, $163 million contract extension with the Kings in 2020.

Since being selected No. 5 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, Fox has developed into a franchise cornerstone, helping turn Sacramento into a Western Conference contender while snapping a 16-year playoff drought two seasons ago.

Still, the 26-year-old wants to see the Kings organization continue its ascent toward becoming a Western Conference contender.

“Are we looking like we're continuing to get better year after year and are we going to be able to compete at a high level?” Fox said to Green and Davis. “If we can show that this year, [I’d] sign an extension now. If not, I obviously still have another year, but that's where my mindset is. At some point will we be able to compete for a championship or really compete at a high level for a long time?”

Sacramento owner Vivek Ranadivé and general manager Monte McNair have invested heavily in the team, building a star-laden roster with Fox, Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan at the core. For Fox, there is a heavy level of admiration for the only franchise he has known.

“I love the city, I love being here, I've raised my family here,” Fox told Green and Davis. “We got the kids’ grandparents here; I would love to be here and retire here. How many people can say they played in one organization for their whole career? I want to be a part of that select few people but at the end of the day I also want to win

“I'm coming up on those [prime] years so yeah, they know I'm going to give all I got but at the end of the day, the organization also has to give all they’ve got. So that's where we are right now.”

The team has produced mixed results this season, with periods of offensive brilliance canceled out by defensive lapses. The perfect example came in Monday night's loss to the Denver Nuggets when Sacramento couldn't contain reigning MVP Nikola Jokić.

Jokić’s otherworldly play set the stage for Jamal Murray to hit the go-ahead shot with 8.6 seconds remaining to put the game away and drop the Kings to 13-14 on the season.

Given the intense competition in the Western Conference, Sacramento is in danger of missing the playoffs. Whether or not the Kings can do enough to convince Fox to sign an extension remains to be seen.

