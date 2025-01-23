What we learned as DeRozan ignites Kings' comeback win vs. Warriors

BOX SCORE

SACRAMENTO – Just as the Golden State Warriors were ready to hand revenge on a giant platter to the Kings on Wednesday night, DeMar DeRozan knocked it out of their hands and ignited Sacramento's 123-117 comeback win at Golden 1 Center.

Just two weeks ago, Sacramento, riding a six-game losing streak at the time, stepped into Golden State’s Chase Center home in San Francisco and walked out with a 30-point victory.

That win sparked a seven-game win streak for the Doug Christie-led Kings, and Sacramento has been balling ever since.

Golden State came out with a vengeance early, leading Sacramento by as many as 18 points in the second quarter. The Warriors, who got embarrassed on national television by the defending champion Boston Celtics on a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee special, entered Golden 1 Center extra ticked off.

But DeRozan's 19 points in the third quarter helped spark some life back into his team -- and a Golden 1 Center crowd taken over by Warriors fans. He finished with a game-high 32 points on 12-of-21 shooting from the field and 3 of 6 from downtown.

DeMar takes his time and drains the corner triple 👌



pic.twitter.com/u9Qaz7bRzh — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) January 23, 2025

Andrew Wiggins and former King Buddy Hield combined for 10 3-pointers, and Gui Santos added four from beyond the arc for Golden State.

Domantas Sabonis added 26 points, and Malik Monk contributed 20.

And even though the Warriors' bench outscored the Kings' 53-18, Sacramento did just enough to secure its 10th win in 11 games.

Here are the takeaways from the win, which pushes the Kings' record to 23-20:

DeSecond half takeover

DeRozan entered the second half with eight points.

But with his team down 65-48, he put it on his back and did what he does best.

DeRozan scored 19 points in the third quarter, a Warriors opponent high for any quarter this season.

Deebo from downtown 🎯 pic.twitter.com/UFt7Leig0q — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 23, 2025

After the game, Fox, who lit the Kings' victory beam, said that's exactly why the Kings brought the six-time NBA All-Star to Sacramento.

As Fox and DeRozan continue to pass the clutch baton back and forth this season, Wednesday's victory was all about DeRozan.

Not about the stars

Any Kings vs. Warriors game is fun for fans beyond the geographical rivalry.

The matchup brings business collaborators Curry and Fox face-to-face for an always-fun-to-watch battle of the stars.

The "big bro-little bro" relationship brings out the best in one another, dating back to their intense seven-game playoff series two seasons ago.

Fox is averaging 25.9 points on 47.9 percent shooting this season, with 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Meanwhile, Curry is averaging 22.9 points on 44.8 percent shooting, with 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

But Tuesday wasn't about Curry or Fox.

The Kings point guard finished with 14 points on 2-of-11 shooting from the field and 0 of 3 from beyond the arc, with five rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes.

Curry's shooting was much more efficient but not as impactful as other Warriors, finishing with 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field and 1 of 4 from deep, with three rebounds and 12 assists in 34 minutes.

Nonetheless, the rivalry lived on as both teams displayed an epic showdown down to the final seconds.

A forgetful first half

The Kings were outscored 24-20 in the first quarter and 41-28 in the second.

They were down by as many as 18 points -- but never wavered.

Golden State turned the ball over eight times in the third quarter and went 1 of 10 from beyond the arc in the frame after shooting 53.8 from beyond the arc in the first half.

And DeRozan's takeover helped fuel an energy that was too powerful for the Warriors to overcome.

