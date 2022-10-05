Immigration

Detainee Fatally Shot by Federal Agent at El Paso Border Patrol Station, Officials Say

The FBI, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and local police were investigating

PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images

A detainee at a U.S. Border Patrol station in El Paso, Texas, was fatally shot by one or more federal agents Tuesday, authorities said.

The FBI said in a statement that the person died after the incident at the Ysleta U.S. Border Patrol Station.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that multiple agents assigned to the station were "involved" in a shooting reported at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The detainee was transported to a hospital with severe injuries, El Paso Fire Department spokesperson Enrique Dueñas-Aguilar said. The detainee was later pronounced dead, according to the FBI.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

