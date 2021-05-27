Disneyland's Jungle Cruise Gets Its Reopening Date

What to Know The Disneyland park attraction reopens on July 16, 2021

New stories, characters, and scenes will be part of the boat-based ride

Advance tickets and reservations are required for Disneyland park

DISNEYLAND PARK... is known to be a spot that swirls with magic and merry moments throughout the year. But come the middle of July? Life seems to get a touch more enchanted, and even more meaningful, inside The Happiest Place on Earth. That's because Disneyland first opened on July 17, 1955, making any momentous events, big reopenings or fresh debuts that happen during its anniversary week something rather special. And on the eve of the theme park's 66th anniversary, a classic ride will again welcome fans as they step aboard awning-lined boats for a big adventure. The "boats" part is the giveaway: The Jungle Cruise is set to reopen on Friday, July 16, 2021, following a multi-month reimagining of some of the watery wonderland's scenarios, storylines, and characters.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

AT THE HEART... of the thrilling experience, which features a lush forest of trees, a herd of happy elephants, splashy hippos, and, yes, the infamous "back side of water," which is possibly the best-loved and most-repeated of all of the skippers' quips? The refreshed ride will spotlight the adventures of Alberta Falls, the owner of the Jungle Navigation Company and the "granddaughter of world-renowned Dr. Albert Falls," the company's former proprietor. And look for Trader Sam, one of the journey's iconic characters, to helm the newly reimagined Lost & Found location, too. Video showing some of the fresh features, created by Disney Imagineers to "reflect and value the diversity of the world around us," was shared by the official Disney Parks Blog on May 26 (the video was filmed at Magic Kingdom, where work on the Jungle Cruise "will be completed" later this summer).

NEW NEWS FROM DISNEYLAND RESORT... is arriving at a fast clip these days, as attractions reopen and Avengers Campus prepares for its June 4 debut at Disney California Adventure. The latest word from the Anaheim parks? Guests from beyond California can begin visiting the parks on June 15. There is more to know about this policy update, so read all now.