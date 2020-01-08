Dog Rescued From Car Crushed in Fatal Train Crash is Recovering With His Family

A dog who was rescued from the back seat of a crumpled car after it was struck by a train, killing the driver, has been reunited with his family, Santa Ana police said.

In a tweet, the department said it received several inquiries about Pecas, a black-and-white spotted dog who was taken to an animal hospital after the crash on a stretch of railroad tracks Monday in Santa Ana at South Grand Avenue. Pecas is back home with his family and recovering, police said.

He appeared to have a few scratches, but no major injuries.

#TongueOutTuesday 👅Due to the high volume of inquiries received regarding an update on the dog who was involved in the fatal traffic collision (Metrolink Train vs Vehicle) last night, we are happy to report Pecas (Freckles)🐾 he has been reunited with his family & is recovering pic.twitter.com/0zOpH4ldzS — SantaAnaPD (@SantaAnaPD) January 7, 2020

The driver of the car was inside crossing gates along the tracks when the Toyota Avalon was struck by a Metrolink train. The car was struck by Los Angeles-bound OC Line Train 689 and sent 682 feet down the tracks.

The driver, identified as 61-year-old Juan Jose Espinoza Padilla, died at the scene.

A witness told police the motorist had "inched up to the tracks."

"The southbound train passes him and, according to the witness from across the street, he goes, apparently not knowing about a northbound train," Santa Ana Police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

No one on the train was injured.