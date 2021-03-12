capitol riot

DOJ Asking for More Time to Prepare Capitol Riot Cases, Citing Sprawling Investigation

"The investigation and prosecution of the Capitol attack will likely be one of the largest in American history," a court filing said

The Justice Department asked a federal judge Friday for more time to investigate the Capitol riot before having to proceed to trial in several cases, including the prosecution of nine people accused of being followers or members of the Oath Keepers and joining in the attack.

"The investigation and prosecution of the Capitol attack will likely be one of the largest in American history," a court filing said, both in terms of the number of defendants and the sheer volume of evidence. The failure to get more time to prepare the case "would be likely to make a continuation of this proceeding impossible, or result in a miscarriage of justice."

A Justice Department official said 320 people have been charged so far, and the Friday court filing said prosecutors expect that charges will be filed against at least 100 more.

More than 900 search warrants have been executed in nearly all 50 states and Washington, D.C. And investigators have received a huge volume of material, including more than 15,000 hours of surveillance and police body camera video, 1,600 electronic devices, more than 80,000 reports of interviews with witnesses and suspects, and more than 210,000 tips from members of the public.

