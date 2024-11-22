DeMar DeRozan

Domas, DeRozan will be available for Kings vs. Clippers

By Andy Lindquist

The Kings will have two star players available for Friday’s game.

Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan will be active for the NBA Cup tilt against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Intuit Dome.

DeRozan has missed the last three games with a back injury sustained in Sacramento’s win over the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 13.

Sabonis also is nursing a back injury and missed the previous two games. Getting the pair back on the court will be a big boost in a pivotal matchup against the Clippers. With Malik Monk on the mend from an ankle injury, DeRozan and Sabonis will be relied on to score against a tough Los Angeles team.

Sacramento is off to an uneven start to the season, though the franchise has shown the potential to be an offensive juggernaut when healthy.

DeRozan is the key, averaging 22.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game on 52.6-percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range in 12 games in his first season with Sacramento.

Getting the big three of Sabonis, DeRozan and De’Aaron Fox on the court together will be critical to the Kings getting out of their slump and moving up the Western Conference standings.

