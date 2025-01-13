Kings' Sabonis named NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week

Domantas Sabonis received his flowers for his dominant performance on the hardwood.

The Kings center, along with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, were named Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week respectively for their big games last week.

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 12 of the 2024-25 season (Jan. 6-12). pic.twitter.com/OF9cm7InNe — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 13, 2025

Sabonis averaged a 20-point, 20-rebound double-double over his last three games, playing a vital role in Sacramento extending its winning streak to seven games.

Kings guards DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk also received votes for the award.

West: Devin Booker and Kevin Durant (PHX), DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk (SAC), Anthony Edwards (MIN), Jaren Jackson Jr. (MEM), Alperen Sengun (HOU) and Russell Westbrook (DEN).



Other nominees for NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week were Giannis… https://t.co/4dAGfeY0Tq — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 13, 2025

In 36 games this season, Sabonis is averaging a career-high 20.7 points, 14.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest on 59.9-percent shooting from the field and 46 percent from 3-point range.

The Kings' big man was a head-scratching omission from the NBA All-Star roster last season, and after his strong start to the 2024-25 campaign, has positioned himself well to secure his fourth career mid-season honor.

