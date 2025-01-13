Domantas Sabonis

Kings' Sabonis named NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

Domantas Sabonis received his flowers for his dominant performance on the hardwood.

The Kings center, along with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, were named Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week respectively for their big games last week.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Sabonis averaged a 20-point, 20-rebound double-double over his last three games, playing a vital role in Sacramento extending its winning streak to seven games.

Kings guards DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk also received votes for the award.

In 36 games this season, Sabonis is averaging a career-high 20.7 points, 14.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest on 59.9-percent shooting from the field and 46 percent from 3-point range.

U.S. & World

california wildfires 11 hours ago

Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 24 as firefighters brace for more fierce winds

Trump Administration 3 mins ago

Carrie Underwood, Village People to perform at Trump's inauguration events

The Kings' big man was a head-scratching omission from the NBA All-Star roster last season, and after his strong start to the 2024-25 campaign, has positioned himself well to secure his fourth career mid-season honor.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Domantas Sabonis
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us