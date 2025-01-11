Exclusive: McNair praises Kings' response to coaching change, adversity

The past month has been a whirlwind for the Kings amid an up-and-down start to the 2024-25 NBA season.

From frustrating injuries to the surprise firing of former head coach Mike Brown to the highs and lows of losing and winning streaks, Sacramento has dealt with adversity through 37 games this season.

Kings general manager Monte McNair recently spoke to NBC Sports California's Mark Jones about how impressed he is with the team's ability to maneuver through the adverse times.

"I think it's just been great to see our guys respond, whether it's injury, obviously a coaching change, or any other adversity we've hit here recently," McNair told Jones ahead of Friday's road game against the Boston Celtics. "It's been nice to see some shots go in at a higher clip, [too]. It's been nice to close out a couple games -- an overtime game and a 15-0 run against [the Philadelphia 76ers]. Those have been great to see.

"But really, just that the guys keep responding. De'Aaron Fox misses a game, we go play at Golden State, always a tough place, and really a great team effort to win that one by 30. Now the new challenge of continuing this thing, continuing to try and compete in what's always a tough West."

Doug Christie was named interim head coach for the remainder of the season, and while he lost his first game in his new role against the Los Angeles Lakers, he has since won five in a row to take an early 5-1 record entering Friday's game.

While it might be too early to compare Christie's newfound success to that of Brown's tenure with the Kings, McNair discussed what the current win streak could mean for the interim coach's future.

"I think the unique thing that Doug brings is obviously a former player, but a former Sacramento King player," McNair said. "And he loves the city, he loves the organization. He's been a broadcaster, a coach and a player. Now a head coach. So I think that passion he brings is huge.

"For our guys, maybe lately he's given them the confidence and freedom to go out there and perform. And so far they've responded to his message."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The coaching change came after home losses to the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers (twice), Indiana Pacers and Pistons, which dropped the Kings five games under .500 with a 13-18 record.

A large part of Sacramento's turnaround has been Christie simplifying things, according to Malik Monk and other players. McNair also seconded that notion, sensing a different vibe in the locker room.

"It's been a five-game win streak. The guys are feeding off each other," McNair said. "Doug and the rest of the coaching staff, that message they're giving. A lot of simplicity, and letting the guys go play. So far they've responded."

Simplicity, with a lot of love.

Christie's interactions with players have gone viral as of late. From taking the team to the roof of Golden 1 Center to explain how they are the "light of the city" to fully embracing rising young guard Keon Ellis -- Christie has captivated the city and league in his temporary role as head coach in a similar way he did as a player.

hello 2025, meet the beam 🟣🔦



Defensive Player of the Game presented by @phoonglawcorp pic.twitter.com/r5AmekOmgW — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 2, 2025

And with that unique player-turned-coach perspective, he has refrained from objectifying the players and just seen them as human beings in an inspiring way.

All of us right now 😅 pic.twitter.com/JZUgg1WQpg — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) January 7, 2025

"I think that's certainly one of Doug's strengths," McNair said. "Being a former player, he's been there and seen a lot of that. So I think he knows when to push certain buttons. First-time head coach, he's got a lot to learn but what's great about Doug is he's always looking for ways to improve and get better.

"He's relying on his coaching staff for all the things they can provide for him and he's going and trying to give the players the best environment that they can produce in."

Even though the timing of Brown's dismissal raised some eyebrows, McNair maintained his gratitude for the former head coach, who was just one of two Kings coaches with a winning record (107-88) since the franchise moved to Sacramento in 1985.

But the business is the business as they say, and even though Sacramento is riding the highs of a five-game win streak, a visit to the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics at TD Garden is a great test to evaluate where the team stands.

"First I want to say how much we appreciate Mike and everything that he did for this organization. Breaking the playoff drought, I have the utmost respect for him," McNair said. "Obviously a tough decision when that time came. At the same time, now Doug is the interim head coach and it's our job to continue to support him and get him the support he needs for those players. For him, he brings what he brings to the table. He's got to be himself, but we also have to give him the resources that he needs.

"What I think he brings to the table is his optimism, his playing experience and what he feels he needs to give to those players because that's what he needed when he played. And right now, I think the guys have really responded to that."

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast